Ag automation and AI

From robots milking cows, drones protecting crops and tractors driving themselves, technology is taking agriculture by storm. That was evident at Ohio State University’s Farm Science Review in September, when many new innovations were introduced to over 100,000 agriculturalists who made their way to the Molly Caren Ag Center in London.

Scott Shearer,Ph.D., professor and chair of Ohio State’s Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering, who has been on the forefront of the changing landscape of technology being used in agriculture, captured many farmers’ imaginations by demonstrating a driverless 110 horsepower Kubota M5 utility tractor at the farm show.

“When you can drop an automation package on a utility tractor, that says something to me about where we are at in terms of production agriculture today,” Shearer said. “The question is going to be uptake and how many farmers begin using this type of technology.”

Those numbers may be spurred by the companies, including more established manufacturers, that are bringing these products to market.

“John Deere came out with quite a statement in early 2022 when they introduced their fully autonomous 8R tractor,” Shearer said. “When companies like John Deere start making announcements about the use of autonomy in their equipment, you know it’s here.”

Another area of technology expanding in development within the agricultural space is artificial intelligence. Although the breadth and scope of AI’s applications seem limitless, the most prominent use of AI by farmers is for weed control. Sprayers, manufactured by John Deere, utilize 32 cameras across the spray boom to identify weed escapes within a field and only use the nozzles needed for applying herbicides directly to those areas.

“Some of the reports on this technology show herbicide reductions of 70 to 80%,” Shearer said. “To me, that’s a game changer in agriculture, and one can’t help but think of how we might use this same technology for nutrient applications and fungicides and insecticides as well.”

As with many new ideas being created to make agriculture more sustainable, the technology can only be used to its full potential if the right infrastructure is in place. For many cases, that means a solid connection to the internet, which could be a roadblock for those living in rural areas.

“That’s one of those vulnerabilities we have in the state of Ohio,” Shearer said. “Some of our internet service providers need to start thinking about agriculture a little bit differently, thinking less about how many people they service and more about how many acres they can connect to. As some of these systems are built out, that connectivity is going to be essential.”

That is where Shearer sees the policy work of Ohio Farm Bureau fitting into the conversation, not only to help lawmakers understand the importance of connecting all Ohioans to reliable broadband as quickly as possible, but to continue to monitor how data is being stored and used.

“We have been talking about data privacy and data security in agriculture for a long time,” Shearer said. “That’s where I think Farm Bureau can continue to monitor and make certain that the benefit is being realized across the industry as opposed to just certain sectors. I think that becomes pretty important in the process.”

Shearer doubts that agriculture will see significant adoption of autonomous and AI technologies overnight, but he thinks that over the next several years more progressive farmers will continue to push the envelope and use the latest technology to see how it might enhance their operation’s efficiencies.

“I think many farmers are in a ‘wait and see’ mode,” Shearer said. “They see the technology and know that it’s working and they are thinking about ways to use it on their farms. It’s an investment, just like anything else. The question is what is the payback on that investment?”

Adopting New Ag Technologies: Tips to Minimize Your Risks

Technology is changing the way you farm, and new advances have farmers dreaming about what’s next. But transitioning those dreams to reality and determining what technology is worth the investment can be an exercise in and of itself.

Adopting New Ag Technologies: Tips to Minimize Your Risks, a new Ag Intelligence Service report from the Ohio Farm Bureau in cooperation with Nationwide, will help guide your investment decision-making by honing in on four key areas you should consider before pulling the trigger on any new technology:

  • Determining whether it’s a smart financial move.
  • Evaluating your technical capabilities.
  • Considering the liability risks.
  • Making sure your valuable farm data is secure.

This report is a Farm Bureau member-only benefit. Learn more

Farm Labor Resources
Labor has always been an issue, mainly because we are a seasonal operation. So that's a challenge finding somebody who only wants to work three months out of a year, sometimes up to six months.
Mandy Way's avatar
Mandy Way

Way Farms

Farm Labor Resources
Strong communities
I appreciate the benefit of having a strong voice in my corner. The extras that are included in membership are wonderful, but I'm a member because of the positive impact to my local and state agricultural communities.
Ernie Welch's avatar
Ernie Welch

Van Wert County Farm Bureau

Strong communities
Leadership development
I see the value and need to be engaged in the community I live in, to be a part of the decision-making process and to volunteer with organizations that help make our community better.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Leadership development
Young Ag Professionals program
Farm Bureau involvement has taught me how to grow my professional and leadership experience outside of the workforce and how to do that in a community-centric way.
Jaclyn De Candio's avatar
Jaclyn De Candio

Clark County Farm Bureau

Young Ag Professionals program
Growing our Generation
With not growing up on a farm, I’d say I was a late bloomer to agriculture. I feel so fortunate that I found the agriculture industry. There are so many opportunities for growth.
Jenna Gregorich's avatar
Jenna Gregorich

Coshocton County Farm Bureau

Growing our Generation
Groovy Plants Ranch
Knowing that horticulture is under the agriculture umbrella and having Farm Bureau supporting horticulture like it does the rest of ag is very important.
Jared Hughes's avatar
Jared Hughes

Groovy Plants Ranch

Groovy Plants Ranch
Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
Suggested Tags: