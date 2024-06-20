Ohio Farm Bureau President Bill Patterson

Editor’s Note: This editorial from Ohio Farm Bureau President Bill Patterson was published in the July/August 2024 Our Ohio magazine.

If it were not for CAUV, many farm families couldn’t afford to farm in Ohio: Property taxes alone would gobble up whatever profits many farm businesses might have.

That simple fact makes CAUV perhaps the most important public policy achievement Ohio Farm Bureau has ever accomplished and the most impactful farmland preservation/food security policy the state of Ohio has ever supported.

But the fact that CAUV has been established for more than 50 years doesn’t mean we can take it for granted. The voices opposed to CAUV say it gives farmland owners a free ride on property taxes and stymies growth. The opposing voices represent powerful influences in the General Assembly. And they are vocal in their opposition. One elected official said, in public, that Ohio has nearly eliminated taxation on ag properties. Did you catch that? The official said you don’t pay property taxes because of CAUV.

Recent property tax spikes for all Ohioans has lawmakers asking tough questions about our state’s tax policy. As you’ve seen in this issue of Our Ohio, even though CAUV keeps property taxes in line with the agricultural production value of farmland, the program doesn’t protect farms from seeing big fluctuations in valuations.

OFBF board member Matt Aultman, who farms in Darke County, recently testified before the Joint Committee on Property Tax Review, that he saw a 94% increase in average CAUV values. In the last seven revaluations, going back nearly 20 years, our average CAUV values increased more than 100% five times. This is an unsustainable trend that has made it very difficult for farms of all sizes to remain profitable.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s voice in this debate about taxes came about because of our quick action in 2023 when members engaged their legislators. The result of that work is the newly formed Joint Committee on Property Tax Review. We see it as a great opportunity to seek additional improvements to CAUV and the property tax system as a whole.

With farm incomes projected to drop 25% this year, the issue of property taxation is one of the biggest challenges our members face. As Matt testified, “The property tax bill always comes due, whether we face floods, droughts or any other unpredictable events, and the volatility in the current system is frankly leaving many farmers struggling to turn profits year in and year out. Finding a way to limit volatility in our property tax system must be accomplished so that we are not only not taxing residents out of their homes, but so that the backbone of Ohio’s economy – agriculture- can continue to survive.”

Our work to protect and refine CAUV continues. And, as always, membership makes it happen.

 

Farm Labor Resources
Labor has always been an issue, mainly because we are a seasonal operation. So that's a challenge finding somebody who only wants to work three months out of a year, sometimes up to six months.
Mandy Way's avatar
Mandy Way

Way Farms

Farm Labor Resources
Strong communities
I appreciate the benefit of having a strong voice in my corner. The extras that are included in membership are wonderful, but I'm a member because of the positive impact to my local and state agricultural communities.
Ernie Welch's avatar
Ernie Welch

Van Wert County Farm Bureau

Strong communities
Leadership development
I see the value and need to be engaged in the community I live in, to be a part of the decision-making process and to volunteer with organizations that help make our community better.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Leadership development
Young Ag Professionals program
Farm Bureau involvement has taught me how to grow my professional and leadership experience outside of the workforce and how to do that in a community-centric way.
Jaclyn De Candio's avatar
Jaclyn De Candio

Clark County Farm Bureau

Young Ag Professionals program
Growing our Generation
With not growing up on a farm, I’d say I was a late bloomer to agriculture. I feel so fortunate that I found the agriculture industry. There are so many opportunities for growth.
Jenna Gregorich's avatar
Jenna Gregorich

Coshocton County Farm Bureau

Growing our Generation
Groovy Plants Ranch
Knowing that horticulture is under the agriculture umbrella and having Farm Bureau supporting horticulture like it does the rest of ag is very important.
Jared Hughes's avatar
Jared Hughes

Groovy Plants Ranch

Groovy Plants Ranch
Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
Suggested Tags: