Created in 1993, Ohio Proud is the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s marketing program that identifies and promotes food and agriculture made in Ohio and grown in Ohio.

The Ohio Proud logo allows consumers to easily find and buy products that are made in their home state. The program helps business owners and producers with marketing, sales and support – empowering Ohio companies to grow and thrive.

To explain more about Ohio Proud’s mission and impact, ODA Director Brian Baldridge participated in a Q&A about the program.

Q: Explain the importance of Ohio Proud.

A: The Ohio Proud program truly uplifts Ohio agriculture producers and the markets they are involved in. Together we are stronger, and businesses can participate in Ohio Proud which helps them from a marketing standpoint. By adding the distinct logo to a company’s website and packaging, you’re quickly identified by potential customers as someone whose products are made, grown or raised here in the Buckeye State.

Q: What does it mean to be Ohio Proud?

A: Ohio Proud represents being proud of our Ohio roots, especially when it comes to our local businesses. Ohio Proud is a tremendous tool used to showcase our agricultural products that are based right here in Ohio.

Q: What does it mean to producers and business owners to have the Ohio Proud logo?

A: That logo helps identify local businesses and producers all coming together. It is a network that supports each other. It lets customers know they are supporting a local Ohio made or grown product. There is strength in numbers with Ohio Proud.

Q: How important is it for Ohio consumers to buy local and support their local businesses?

A: When you purchase goods or services from a local business or an Ohio Proud program partner, the money you spend stays within the community, circulating through the local economy. When we keep our dollars local it creates jobs and other opportunities and supports our families and friends who live here.

Q: How has Ohio Proud evolved over the years?

A: 2023 marked Ohio Proud’s 30th anniversary as a marketing program. Looking back, one of the biggest evolutions we’ve seen is the size and type of businesses participating in Ohio Proud. When the program first began in 1993 many of its partners were large, brand name companies who are well-known across the country. Today, we’ve maintained many of those relationships, but we see many smaller, boutique sized companies join the program right away to boost their marketing efforts and use the Ohio Proud logo.

We have also seen an evolution in the kind of agricultural products that want to be part of the program. Some of our newest members are going back to their roots and creating value added products that reference a multicultural heritage—from harissa paste and za’atar pita chips to bourbon barrel aged maple syrup and pineapple habanero jam—the taste and flavor profile combinations we’ve seen become involved in Ohio Proud have really blossomed over the last three to five years.

Q: How does it enhance direct marketing efforts?

A: The market for local food and agricultural products has been growing for several years, and the signature Ohio Proud logo provides a trustworthy, easily identifiable way for consumers to buy local, and shop for Ohio-made ingredients. Being a member in the program also allows for Ohio Proud to assist in direct marketing efforts to assist companies in selling their products. Ohio Proud is active on social media where we share upcoming events, success stories, company milestones, new product launches, recipes and more–all to help promote our members and their products.

Q: What does it mean to producers to have that Ohio Proud designation?

A: Whether producers are including the logo directly on their labels or simply bringing a copy of their Ohio Proud certificate when meeting with potential buyers, the Ohio Proud designation provides instant recognition and legitimacy to help a product stand out in an ever-crowded marketspace. Our program offers several exclusive events that showcase our partners’ food and agricultural products to retail and restaurant buyers, tourism destinations, and food service decision makers. Producers often tell us the value of having the designation far exceeds the cost of their $50 annual membership, which is always the goal for us as marketers.

Q: What is next for the program?

A: Ohio Proud is excited to continue growing its General Store at the Ohio State Fair, which opened for the first time in 2023. The program is also beginning to participate in more domestic and international trade events, and we look forward to providing even more opportunities to our members in Ohio and beyond.

Online Extra

To learn more about Ohio Proud, or sign up as a member visit ohioproud.org.