The Census of Agriculture, released by USDA every five years, helps to tell the story of agriculture at the farm level.

The latest data shared from the 2022 census shows a scenario that farmers are very familiar with: turning adversity into success.

As an example, updated statistics show that although Ohio realized a loss in the number of farms in 2022 compared to 2017, total sales from those farms jumped from $9 billion in 2017 to over $15 billion in 2022. Plus, despite the obstacles it takes to get started, more people are wanting to be a part of this great way of life. In fact, the number of producers across the state is higher, with new and beginning farmers growing by over 5,000 between this census and the last.

Those new to the industry are finding out what more experienced farmers have learned over the years. This business has highs and lows, and predicting when each will happen is anything but a science.

After a couple of years of remarkable yields and very favorable prices, the tide has turned and it could be more of a tsunami. Looking ahead at U.S. farm income for 2024, USDA is projecting a $70 billion deficit compared to 2022, making it what could be the largest two-year decline in history. However, even with these sharply lower projections, the farm economy will see levels well above the 10-year average, putting the recent strength of our industry into perspective.

It is not a rosy picture, and the resiliency and resourcefulness of farmers will once again be put to the test. For some, a tightening of the belt will be the answer. For others, diversifying what they produce and who they grow their products for will be the key to success.

Direct-to-consumer marketing has become a greater source of income for many of our members in recent years. To that point, the census revealed that over $90 million was added to Ohio agriculture’s bottom line in 2022, an over $10 million jump from 2017, and farms using local and regional markets to sell their goods have more than doubled during that time frame.

This edition of Our Ohio features our members who work face-to-face with their customers, and highlights new resources developed for direct marketers, including Ohio Farm Bureau’s Small-Scale Food Business Guide. This issue of the magazine also offers insights and tips from our partners at Nationwide and The Ohio State University. We hope you find the information valuable as we all work together to navigate the challenges that farmers have so naturally been good at turning into opportunities.