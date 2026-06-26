Farm Bureau hunting education initiatives

Hunting and conservation go hand in hand, and the earlier future game harvesters learn that the better.

In an attempt to teach the importance of wildlife management, several northwest Ohio county Farm Bureaus come together every year to host the Ohio Youth Gun Hunt Largest Buck and Doe Contest.

The initiative focuses on responsible hunting, guiding participants through the official Game Check process and ensuring full compliance with Ohio Division of Wildlife regulations. Open to children of Farm Bureau members from Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams counties, this program invites roughly two dozen youth to compete for prizes based on their deer harvest during a carcass weigh-in hosted by Buckeye Meats in Hamler, Ohio.

Putnam County Fair inflatable archer range
Inflatable archery range

To further its youth education outreach, Putnam County Farm Bureau hosted an inflatable archery range at the Putnam County Fair in June. This interactive experience was designed to provide a hands-on introduction to safe and responsible hunting practices.

“The relationship between Ohio Farm Bureau and the ODNR – Division of Wildlife is important and should always work together to have a better natural environment,” said Putnam County State Wildlife Officer Jason Porinchok. “The Division of Wildlife is diligently working to regulate the critters that have a direct impact on farmers’ land, but we all need to work as one with nature.”

Working together

Understanding this balance, Putnam County Farm Bureau hosted an informative program at the Leipsic Fishing & Hunting Club earlier this year in conjunction with Porinchok, to help promote the importance of attaining permits for nuisance harvesting of deer and other wildlife that can be harmful to crops.

“At this event, local hunters wanting to fulfill annual deer tags as ‘harvesters’ under nuisance permits networked with the landowners who are suffering from crop damage,” said Samantha Bluhm, Ohio Farm Bureau organization director for Allen, Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties.

By providing education on the legal permitting process for the removal of problematic species and facilitating connections with professional harvesters, landowners are equipped with the tools they need to mitigate property damage and ensure the continued viability of their crops.

Effective land management requires a delicate balance between long-term conservation and the immediate protection of agricultural productivity. While many people think of crop insurance when they hear the words “crop protection,” it can also mean conservation crop protection.

“Following the conclusion of the program, we created a list of hunters who are Ohio Farm Bureau members and deemed them as ‘trusted individuals’ for local farmers to more confidently allow these individuals access to their land for nuisance harvesting,” Bluhm said.

Bow hunting instructions for kids

Importance of permits

Nuisance harvesting by definition is the lethal or nonlethal removal of wildlife causing property, crop or habitat damage from deer, raccoons, groundhogs and other wildlife that require a special permit. These special permits are designed to address the damage while it is occurring outside of the regularly scheduled hunting seasons and prevent damage in future years.

“It is rooted in our state law via the Ohio Revised Code and Ohio Administrative Code that wildlife belongs to the people and is managed by the ODNR Division of Wildlife. If we don’t have regulatory authority, we could lose important parts of our ecosystem,” Porinchok said.

The permits require harvesters to report their harvest, providing the essential data needed to manage the population effectively. Without an accurate count of how many deer or other wildlife are taken, it is impossible to assess the health of the herd or make the necessary adjustments to improve conservation efforts.

“Our local wildlife officers and programs are invaluable resources that have been largely unused in the last several years, but our plan is to continue affording wildlife officers the opportunity to attend policy meetings and programs pertaining to land preservation such as this nuisance harvesting event, which serves the interests of both groups and gives Ohio Farm Bureau members access to conservation experts and free youth programs,” Bluhm said.

KEY POINTS

  • Programs like the youth contest and archery ranges teach the next generation that hunting and conservation are linked, while emphasizing safety and regulatory compliance.
  • Nuisance permits manage wildlife that damages property, balancing healthy animal populations with agricultural productivity.
  • Partnerships between Farm Bureau and ODNR give farmers access to expert harvesters while providing officials with the information necessary for effective ecosystem management.

WHAT’S NEXT

Find the ODNR Division of Wildlife officer in your county.

New and beginning farmers
My first recommendation in your journey is to start out with a local farming friend or mentor along with joining an organization like Ohio Farm Bureau.
Greg McGlinch's avatar
Greg McGlinch

Darke County Farm Bureau

New and beginning farmers
Growing Tomorrow Grant
We’re just so thankful for the Farm Bureau and the foundation for helping put this together. And of course, the Boyert family for the vision they had with this grant. It’s jumping us forward 10 years. It’s unbelievable.
Nathan and Jill Parriman's avatar
Nathan and Jill Parriman

Clermont County Farm Bureau

Growing Tomorrow Grant
Bringing the farm back to life
I could not have done it without the resources I have found through Farm Bureau.
Gretchan Francis's avatar
Gretchan Francis

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Bringing the farm back to life
Youth pathways in Farm Bureau
It wasn’t until I joined the Wilmington College Collegiate Farm Bureau that I truly saw how my passion could translate into leadership, advocacy and a career.
Wyatt Morrow's avatar
Wyatt Morrow

Clinton County Farm Bureau

Youth pathways in Farm Bureau
Giving farmers a voice
The issue of property taxation remains as one of the biggest challenges our members face today. Ensuring agricultural property is valued for its agricultural potential and not development is critical to the continued success of Ohio agriculture.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Giving farmers a voice
Select Partner Program
Through the Select Partner program, we became educated in farm insurance and weren't just selling policies. It became more and more clear why farmers need an advocate like Ohio Farm Bureau.
Chad Ruhl's avatar
Chad Ruhl

Farm manager, CSI Insurance

Select Partner Program
Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
Suggested Tags: