July/August 2026 Our Ohio magazine

Hunting & Conservation is the theme of the July/August issue. We have stories about how one member in Hancock County handles hunters who want to use their land and a training for youth harvesters in Putnam County. We also have a feature about the state’s Deer Donation Program and conservation efforts, as well as a first-person account from Brianna Smith, OCJ editor and avid sportswoman. We also preview the new ImAGine Ag exhibit at the Ohio State Fair.