July/August 2026 Our Ohio magazine

Hunting & Conservation is the theme of the July/August issue. We have stories about how one member in Hancock County handles hunters who want to use their land and a training for youth harvesters in Putnam County. We also have a feature about the state’s Deer Donation Program and conservation efforts, as well as a first-person account from Brianna Smith, OCJ editor and avid sportswoman. We also preview the new ImAGine Ag exhibit at the Ohio State Fair.

 

New and beginning farmers
My first recommendation in your journey is to start out with a local farming friend or mentor along with joining an organization like Ohio Farm Bureau.
Greg McGlinch's avatar
Greg McGlinch

Darke County Farm Bureau

New and beginning farmers
Growing Tomorrow Grant
We’re just so thankful for the Farm Bureau and the foundation for helping put this together. And of course, the Boyert family for the vision they had with this grant. It’s jumping us forward 10 years. It’s unbelievable.
Nathan and Jill Parriman's avatar
Nathan and Jill Parriman

Clermont County Farm Bureau

Growing Tomorrow Grant
Bringing the farm back to life
I could not have done it without the resources I have found through Farm Bureau.
Gretchan Francis's avatar
Gretchan Francis

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Bringing the farm back to life
Youth pathways in Farm Bureau
It wasn’t until I joined the Wilmington College Collegiate Farm Bureau that I truly saw how my passion could translate into leadership, advocacy and a career.
Wyatt Morrow's avatar
Wyatt Morrow

Clinton County Farm Bureau

Youth pathways in Farm Bureau
Giving farmers a voice
The issue of property taxation remains as one of the biggest challenges our members face today. Ensuring agricultural property is valued for its agricultural potential and not development is critical to the continued success of Ohio agriculture.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Giving farmers a voice
Select Partner Program
Through the Select Partner program, we became educated in farm insurance and weren't just selling policies. It became more and more clear why farmers need an advocate like Ohio Farm Bureau.
Chad Ruhl's avatar
Chad Ruhl

Farm manager, CSI Insurance

Select Partner Program
Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
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