July/August 2026 Our Ohio magazine
Hunting & Conservation is the theme of the July/August issue.Read More
Hunting & Conservation is the theme of the July/August issue. We have stories about how one member in Hancock County handles hunters who want to use their land and a training for youth harvesters in Putnam County. We also have a feature about the state’s Deer Donation Program and conservation efforts, as well as a first-person account from Brianna Smith, OCJ editor and avid sportswoman. We also preview the new ImAGine Ag exhibit at the Ohio State Fair.
Hunting & Conservation is the theme of the July/August issue.Read More
Conservation practices mean different things to different Farm Bureau members, but the invisible string tying all of them together is a commitment to being stewards of the land.Read More
The woods have given me lessons, memories and perspective that reach far beyond hunting season. They have taught me patience, humility, gratitude and wonder. That, to me, is outdoor sportsmanship.Read More
The Deer Donation program encourages hunters to responsibly harvest additional antlerless deer to help maintain healthy deer populations and reduce numbers in areas where deer may exceed the land’s capacity.Read More
Programs like the youth contest and archery ranges teach the next generation that hunting and conservation are linked, while emphasizing safety and regulatory compliance.Read More
Vetting hunters who want to hunt on your land by inviting only Farm Bureau members can both help you know something about those hunting on your property and connect hunters to Farm Bureau membership.Read More
We hope you will stop the new imAGine Ag exhibit July 29 to Aug. 9 and let it become another tradition of the great Ohio State Fair.Read More
The exhibit will be featured in the new Ohio Agriculture Center presented by Heritage Partner, Nationwide, and will be open during the Ohio State Fair July 29 to Aug. 9, from 9 a.m to 9 p.m.Read More
Armed with degrees in agriculture business and agronomy from Ohio State University, the Manure Gal honed her agricultural and business know-how through Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER Institute.Read More
Talk to your Nationwide Farm Certified agent today to see if you’re ready to make the switch and explore what it means to your farm’s risk management strategy.Read More