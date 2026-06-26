Process for vetting hunters on property

Landowners like Steve Ruggles are accustomed to frequent hunting requests from friends, family and even strangers.

While a few folks had hunted on his property over the years, more requests kept coming, year after year. So Ruggles, who hadn’t harvested a deer since he was a kid, came up with an idea.

In an attempt to find both an equitable solution, and help sell Farm Bureau memberships as a member of the Hancock County Farm Bureau Board of Trustees, Ruggles decided that only Farm Bureau members would be permitted to hunt on the family farm – for free. Getting started in this type of arrangement is the tricky part. The key is relationship building.

“Latch on to a couple of good, local hunters (to help spread the word),” he said. “You want to bring four or five hunters, responsible people, onto the farm to take care of the deer during the season.”

He keeps the number of harvesters to a minimum, both for safety and logistics. While there is no centralized scheduling, there is a protocol that is followed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Danny Wadding
Farm Bureau member Danny Wadding

It’s worked out well. Every year he is asked about the availability of the farm for hunting. Every year he lets folks know that he will add their name to the waiting list, as long as they are Farm Bureau members and understand the rules.

“I have five or six areas where they can hunt,” Ruggles said. “There is a pretty distinct place where a person has to park in a specific area. If someone is in that area, then it is taken. I don’t want people on top of each other.”

Keeping to “traditional” solo hunting from tree stands, groups and parties of hunters are not allowed. The agreement is a win-win for Ruggles, who insists that for every buck harvested to fulfill tags, two does are harvested as well.

“They cause a lot of damage, more than what people might think,” he said. “Everyone wants a trophy, but when it comes to hunting, you have to harvest both bucks and does. We have to thin the herd.”

Ruggles noted that hunters on the property have harvested a handful of deer outside of the regular season, using nuisance permits issued by the Division of Wildlife. For example, the Deer Damage Control Permit allows permittees and their approved shooters to kill an agreed upon number of deer during specific dates depending on the crop being damaged and under the conditions specified on the permit.

Ruggles also is happy to help those who are permitted to hunt on the farm in finding a place for the deer to be processed.

“Some people don’t want to hit their limit because they don’t have freezer space or a use for it, but I’ll find the outlet for it,” he said. “With meat prices and beef prices being what they are, a lot of people need venison meat for their table so they can save a little money.”

Key Points

  • To manage the high demand for hunting on his land, Steve Ruggles only allows Farm Bureau members to hunt on his property.
  • Hunting is organized on a first-come, first-served basis with specific designated parking areas. To maintain safety and a “traditional” experience, he only allows solo hunting from tree stands and prohibits groups or parties.
  • The arrangement requires hunters to harvest two does for every buck taken. This “win-win” strategy helps thin the herd and reduce crop damage.

What’s Next

Vetting hunters who want to hunt on your land by inviting only Farm Bureau members can both help you know something about those hunting on your property and connect hunters to Farm Bureau membership, where they can learn about and support agriculture.

Feature photo caption: Hunting on Steve Ruggles’ property in Hancock County are Killian Epperson and Jaden Wadding.

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My first recommendation in your journey is to start out with a local farming friend or mentor along with joining an organization like Ohio Farm Bureau.
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Greg McGlinch

Darke County Farm Bureau

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Nathan and Jill Parriman

Clermont County Farm Bureau

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Gretchan Francis

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

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Wyatt Morrow

Clinton County Farm Bureau

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The issue of property taxation remains as one of the biggest challenges our members face today. Ensuring agricultural property is valued for its agricultural potential and not development is critical to the continued success of Ohio agriculture.
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Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

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Chad Ruhl

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Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

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