Ohio Farm Bureau is proud to soon welcome visitors to the new imAGine Ag exhibit premiering at the 2026 Ohio State Fair.

The 75,000-square-foot exhibit will be featured in the new Ohio Agriculture Center presented by Heritage Partner, Nationwide, at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds.

Ohio Farm Bureau partnered with Ohio agriculture groups, Ohio Department of Agriculture, Ohio Exposition Commission, and the Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences to bring this new destination to life. The imAGine Ag exhibit represents a significant investment in agriculture consumer outreach ever featured at the Ohio State Fair.

“The Ohio State Fair remains our most visible and valuable opportunity to elevate the story of Ohio agriculture. Through imAGine Ag, we will share this story with thousands of consumers and take our ag literacy efforts to the next level,” said Adam Sharp, Ohio Farm Bureau executive vice president. “Our hope is that the exhibit becomes every family’s new tradition and creates a space for investment in the next generation, where lawmakers can see the reality of farming and that everyone walks away with a deeper understanding of food and agriculture.”

As visitors walk through imAGine Ag, they will be able to get a hands-on understanding of agriculture, see how agriculture has evolved over time, speak directly with Ohio farmers and get insights into the wide range of issues farmers deal with, from weather and agricultural technology to animal care and crop management tools.

The Ohio Agriculture Center also will include the Taste of Ohio Café featuring foods prepared by various Ohio commodity groups; Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Ohio Proud shop and kitchen; Ohio Veterinary Medical Association’s Life and Learning Center; plus horticulture exhibits and competitions.

This year’s state fair will unveil the culmination of an unprecedented $400 million investment supported by the Ohio General Assembly and Gov. Mike DeWine. Farm Bureau and other Ohio agriculture groups led the effort for this historic investment that will benefit future generations of 4-H, FFA and other youth participants.

The imAGine Ag exhibit will be open for the duration of the Ohio State Fair July 29 to Aug. 9, from 9 a.m to 9 p.m.

Key topics in agriculture will be highlighted in several anchor exhibits:

Storied Seasons will take fairgoers through a year in the life of Ohio farm families in an immersive sensory experience. Crop Invaders will allow fairgoers to fly-and-learn with small drones through a game that illustrates how farmers use precision technology to protect their crops against weeds and insects. Harvest Hero gives visitors a chance to understand the size, scale and scope of Ohio’s crop harvest. Weather Wonder Lab shows how weather impacts Ohio farms, from way below ground level to the clouds high above. Creature Comforts Trail allows visitors themselves to experience the comfort of common animal care and comfort, such as cow comfort mats and cooling methods as they make their way to the Ohio Veterinary Medical Association (OVMA) Animal Life & Learning Center. Buckeye State AgQuest brings Ohio agriculture to life county by county through interactive kiosks featuring Ohio food and agriculture facts. Seasons of Innovation tells the story of agriculture through

various ages.

A sincere thank you goes out to our Anchor Partners whose significant investments brought this interactive experience to life: