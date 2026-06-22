It’s not an exaggeration to say that Megan Dresbach has made manure her life’s work.

The Pickaway County businesswoman, known as the Ohio Manure Gal, is co-owner and vice president of W.D. Farms LLC., a Circleville company that collects manure and biosolids to apply to farm fields. Her father, Eric, started the company in 1985, and Megan and her brother have been part of the operation since childhood.

At the age of 7 she was agitating (mixing) the manure in the storage area, and by the time she was 12 she was on the payroll as an after-school office worker. She’s been state certified to handle manure since the age of 15. Now in her early 30s, she’s an expert in the field, helping farmers and the public understand the benefits of using manure and biosolids to grow crops.

“Manure helps the soil work better,” Dresbach said. “It’s not as easy to use as a commercial fertilizer, but the benefits outweigh the additional work.”

Dresbach explained manure application is a conservation practice, because it aids soil health, and soil health is important to conservation.

“The soil works better because of the organic matter from the manure, and one of those benefits is water retention,” she said. “Manure is a nutrient, not a waste, and it’s a valuable resource, especially with today’s fertilizer prices.”

W.D. Farms collects manure from livestock farms and applies it to crop fields. Biosolids come from different municipalities and are treated before being used on farms. The company applies about 30 million gallons of product a year, Dresbach said, mostly in Ohio and Indiana.

Armed with a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture business and an Associate’s Degree in agronomy from Ohio State University, the Manure Gal honed her agricultural and business know-how through Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER Institute.

“It changed my life,” Dresbach said. “You start to figure out how to work with other people, and it made me a better person, which in turn makes me a better boss.”

Last year’s AgriPOWER class members had seven learning sessions that included speakers from a variety of agricultural fields, panel discussions with local government leaders, and training in advocacy. Each participant is expected to actively participate in every session of the program.

Due to the support from Ohio Farm Bureau and industry partners to underwrite the cost, tuition is $4,900 per participant. Scholarships can be available to help with that cost. Dresbach found sponsors such as Pickaway County Farm Bureau were willing to pay for a portion of the training.

“Yes, the program takes away from your day job and your family, but the only regret you’ll

have is realizing you should have done it sooner,” she said. “The self-development, the friendships, the networking and the opportunities it creates are priceless.”

Dresbach publishes a blog on Facebook under the Ohio Manure Gal name, writes about the business of manure for various publications and often is a featured speaker on the topic at conventions and workshops.

KEY POINTS

Megan Dresbach has built a career around the proper application of manure.

Manure provides critical nutrients to crops and can be a valuable resource.

The AgriPOWER program helps ag professionals advance their skills and careers.

WHAT’S NEXT

AgriPOWER is a year-long program that trains rising agriculture leaders in communication and leadership skills through classes, workshops, tours and travel to Washington, D.C. and agricultural sites in other U.S. regions. Applications are due Aug. 1, 2026.