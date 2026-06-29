Conservation practices mean different things to different Farm Bureau members, but the invisible string tying all of them together is a commitment to being stewards of the land.

We asked members, “What does conservation mean to you and your farming operation?” and you answered.

Bradley Lacko, Lorain County

I took over as the fourth generation, and I have done things quite differently than I was taught. I was the first to no-till, the first to implement cover crops and the first to practice a rotation. It’s my opinion that we as farmers no matter the size should be the best stewards of the land possible. We should implement practices that best fit our operations and that promote responsible use of it. I hope to hand over a successful, sustainable farm to the fifth generation.

Todd Stacy, Washington County

I could talk for a long time about what we are doing on our operation. One farm is a very sandy loam. We have constant cover crops to keep soil from blowing and cover crops with large root systems to help hold that soil. No-till and cover crops are also in some of the specialty crops to reduce weed pressure and conserve moisture. Our other farm has buffer strips near the river to slow runoff. We have cover crops over winter to reduce erosion from possible floods, and no-till on commodity crops to retain soil.

Betty Jo Lill, Marion County

Conservation practices have been a major part of our farm operation for a long time. My husband, Bob Lill, was one of the first to practice no-till farming beginning in 1986. Since then the farm incorporates cover crops, tiling and establishing waterways for better water control. Crop rotation is a regular practice. We have worked hard to preserve all of our owned farmland with Ohio Department of Agriculture easements. We are in the process of closing on the last farm, preserving 700-plus acres in agriculture in perpetuity.

David Gruenbaum, Union County

Conservation has been a lifelong commitment for myself and my family farm. My dad taught me to take care of the ground back before it was cool. We have been no-till for over 30 years. I am an avid cover crop guy. But it’s more than that. I am a lifelong learner and observer of soil science. I try to learn from others and pass on the knowledge. I work with our soil and water district employees as well as OSU and FFA to share my farm’s resources enabling others to learn as well. In a different matter, our farm is protected with a trust to ensure our farm can remain a farm even though the area develops around us. This is a small fragment of a very large earth, and my job is to protect it and leave it better for the next generation of Gruenbaum family farmers.