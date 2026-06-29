July/August 2026 Our Ohio magazine
Hunting & Conservation is the theme of the July/August issue.Read More
Conservation practices mean different things to different Farm Bureau members, but the invisible string tying all of them together is a commitment to being stewards of the land.
We asked members, “What does conservation mean to you and your farming operation?” and you answered.
I took over as the fourth generation, and I have done things quite differently than I was taught. I was the first to no-till, the first to implement cover crops and the first to practice a rotation. It’s my opinion that we as farmers no matter the size should be the best stewards of the land possible. We should implement practices that best fit our operations and that promote responsible use of it. I hope to hand over a successful, sustainable farm to the fifth generation.
I could talk for a long time about what we are doing on our operation. One farm is a very sandy loam. We have constant cover crops to keep soil from blowing and cover crops with large root systems to help hold that soil. No-till and cover crops are also in some of the specialty crops to reduce weed pressure and conserve moisture. Our other farm has buffer strips near the river to slow runoff. We have cover crops over winter to reduce erosion from possible floods, and no-till on commodity crops to retain soil.
Conservation practices have been a major part of our farm operation for a long time. My husband, Bob Lill, was one of the first to practice no-till farming beginning in 1986. Since then the farm incorporates cover crops, tiling and establishing waterways for better water control. Crop rotation is a regular practice. We have worked hard to preserve all of our owned farmland with Ohio Department of Agriculture easements. We are in the process of closing on the last farm, preserving 700-plus acres in agriculture in perpetuity.
Conservation has been a lifelong commitment for myself and my family farm. My dad taught me to take care of the ground back before it was cool. We have been no-till for over 30 years. I am an avid cover crop guy. But it’s more than that. I am a lifelong learner and observer of soil science. I try to learn from others and pass on the knowledge. I work with our soil and water district employees as well as OSU and FFA to share my farm’s resources enabling others to learn as well. In a different matter, our farm is protected with a trust to ensure our farm can remain a farm even though the area develops around us. This is a small fragment of a very large earth, and my job is to protect it and leave it better for the next generation of Gruenbaum family farmers.
Hunting & Conservation is the theme of the July/August issue.Read More
Conservation practices mean different things to different Farm Bureau members, but the invisible string tying all of them together is a commitment to being stewards of the land.Read More
The woods have given me lessons, memories and perspective that reach far beyond hunting season. They have taught me patience, humility, gratitude and wonder. That, to me, is outdoor sportsmanship.Read More
The Deer Donation program encourages hunters to responsibly harvest additional antlerless deer to help maintain healthy deer populations and reduce numbers in areas where deer may exceed the land’s capacity.Read More
Programs like the youth contest and archery ranges teach the next generation that hunting and conservation are linked, while emphasizing safety and regulatory compliance.Read More
Vetting hunters who want to hunt on your land by inviting only Farm Bureau members can both help you know something about those hunting on your property and connect hunters to Farm Bureau membership.Read More
We hope you will stop the new imAGine Ag exhibit July 29 to Aug. 9 and let it become another tradition of the great Ohio State Fair.Read More
The exhibit will be featured in the new Ohio Agriculture Center presented by Heritage Partner, Nationwide, and will be open during the Ohio State Fair July 29 to Aug. 9, from 9 a.m to 9 p.m.Read More
Armed with degrees in agriculture business and agronomy from Ohio State University, the Manure Gal honed her agricultural and business know-how through Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER Institute.Read More
Talk to your Nationwide Farm Certified agent today to see if you’re ready to make the switch and explore what it means to your farm’s risk management strategy.Read More