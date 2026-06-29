Ohio Farm Bureau members conservation

Conservation practices mean different things to different Farm Bureau members, but the invisible string tying all of them together is a commitment to being stewards of the land.

We asked members, “What does conservation mean to you and your farming operation?” and you answered.

Bradley Lacko, Lorain County

Bradley LackoI took over as the fourth generation, and I have done things quite differently than I was taught. I was the first to no-till, the first to implement cover crops and the first to practice a rotation. It’s my opinion that we as farmers no matter the size should be the best stewards of the land possible. We should implement practices that best fit our operations and that promote responsible use of it. I hope to hand over a successful, sustainable farm to the fifth generation.

Todd Stacy, Washington County

Todd StacyI could talk for a long time about what we are doing on our operation. One farm is a very sandy loam. We have constant cover crops to keep soil from blowing and cover crops with large root systems to help hold that soil. No-till and cover crops are also in some of the specialty crops to reduce weed pressure and conserve moisture. Our other farm has buffer strips near the river to slow runoff. We have cover crops over winter to reduce erosion from possible floods, and no-till on commodity crops to retain soil.

Betty Jo Lill, Marion County

Bob and Betty Jo LillConservation practices have been a major part of our farm operation for a long time. My husband, Bob Lill, was one of the first to practice no-till farming beginning in 1986. Since then the farm incorporates cover crops, tiling and establishing waterways for better water control. Crop rotation is a regular practice. We have worked hard to preserve all of our owned farmland with Ohio Department of Agriculture easements. We are in the process of closing on the last farm, preserving 700-plus acres in agriculture in perpetuity.

David Gruenbaum, Union County

David GruenbaumConservation has been a lifelong commitment for myself and my family farm. My dad taught me to take care of the ground back before it was cool. We have been no-till for over 30 years. I am an avid cover crop guy. But it’s more than that. I am a lifelong learner and observer of soil science. I try to learn from others and pass on the knowledge. I work with our soil and water district employees as well as OSU and FFA to share my farm’s resources enabling others to learn as well. In a different matter, our farm is protected with a trust to ensure our farm can remain a farm even though the area develops around us. This is a small fragment of a very large earth, and my job is to protect it and leave it better for the next generation of Gruenbaum family farmers.

New and beginning farmers
My first recommendation in your journey is to start out with a local farming friend or mentor along with joining an organization like Ohio Farm Bureau.
Greg McGlinch's avatar
Greg McGlinch

Darke County Farm Bureau

New and beginning farmers
Growing Tomorrow Grant
We’re just so thankful for the Farm Bureau and the foundation for helping put this together. And of course, the Boyert family for the vision they had with this grant. It’s jumping us forward 10 years. It’s unbelievable.
Nathan and Jill Parriman's avatar
Nathan and Jill Parriman

Clermont County Farm Bureau

Growing Tomorrow Grant
Bringing the farm back to life
I could not have done it without the resources I have found through Farm Bureau.
Gretchan Francis's avatar
Gretchan Francis

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Bringing the farm back to life
Youth pathways in Farm Bureau
It wasn’t until I joined the Wilmington College Collegiate Farm Bureau that I truly saw how my passion could translate into leadership, advocacy and a career.
Wyatt Morrow's avatar
Wyatt Morrow

Clinton County Farm Bureau

Youth pathways in Farm Bureau
Giving farmers a voice
The issue of property taxation remains as one of the biggest challenges our members face today. Ensuring agricultural property is valued for its agricultural potential and not development is critical to the continued success of Ohio agriculture.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Giving farmers a voice
Select Partner Program
Through the Select Partner program, we became educated in farm insurance and weren't just selling policies. It became more and more clear why farmers need an advocate like Ohio Farm Bureau.
Chad Ruhl's avatar
Chad Ruhl

Farm manager, CSI Insurance

Select Partner Program
Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
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