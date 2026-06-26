For many of us, the Ohio State Fair holds a special place in our hearts.

From livestock shows and 4-H and FFA projects, to fair food, the butter cow and hearing Smokey Bear call out our names as we pass through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Park, those experiences become more than just summer traditions, they become iconic, lasting memories.

For Ohio Farm Bureau, the fair remains one of our most visible and valuable opportunities to connect fairgoers with agriculture, strengthen partnerships, influence policymakers and invest in the next generation. That is also why we are excited about what we hope becomes another iconic tradition of the fair: the new imAGine Ag exhibit.

At its core, imAGine Ag is a reflection and further investment in several organization priorities.

First and foremost, it will stand as our largest agricultural literacy project. Few opportunities allow us to engage with so many consumers and help them better understand modern farming, food production and the role agriculture plays in everyday life. At a time when people have more questions about where their food comes from, this exhibit creates a unique space to engage, build understanding and help bridge the gap.

imAGine Ag also will stand as an expression of partnerships and agricultural unity. Each year, the fair brings together farmers, commodity groups, academia, ag and food businesses, and government agencies to celebrate Ohio’s No. 1 industry. As fairgoers pass through the new Ohio Agriculture Center, our hope is they see that unity and celebration on full display. The creation of the exhibit itself is also a testimony to the power of collaboration. We’re thankful for our partners for helping this monumental project come to life.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, we see many of the hands-on learning elements within imAGine Ag supporting our youth pathways work. From junior fair activities and educational programming to our ambassador program and highlighting careers in agriculture, imAGine Ag will help open the door for young people to see both the need for our industry and the opportunities they have within it.

Our team is all-hands-on-deck leading up to the unveiling of imAGine Ag, and we hope you will stop by from July 29 to Aug. 9 and let it become another tradition of the great Ohio State Fair.

Photo captions: Top left: In early June, member of the steering committee met at OFBF’s offices to finalize plans for imAGine Ag.

Right: Julie Shull, OFBF director of events, will lead the imAGine Ag exhibit this year. Julie has managed the previous Land and Living exhibit for the last 7 years.

Bottom: Planning for imAGine Ag began in late 2025. Pictured are members of the steering committee: from left, Ohio Farm Bureau’s Mike Bailey; Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Tracy Intihar; Ohio Expo Center’s Alicia Shoults; ODA’s Maggie Sheehan; Melanie Wilt with Shift•ology Communication; OFBF’s Marlene Eick and Adam Sharp; Adam Heffron, executive director of the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair; Lora Vest with CFAES and CFAES Dean Cathann Kress; and Ohio Director of Agriculture Brian Baldridge