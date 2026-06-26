creation of imAGine Ag exhibit

For many of us, the Ohio State Fair holds a special place in our hearts.

From livestock shows and 4-H and FFA projects, to fair food, the butter cow and hearing Smokey Bear call out our names as we pass through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Park, those experiences become more than just summer traditions, they become iconic, lasting memories.

For Ohio Farm Bureau, the fair remains one of our most visible and valuable opportunities to connect fairgoers with agriculture, strengthen partnerships, influence policymakers and invest in the next generation. That is also why we are excited about what we hope becomes another iconic tradition of the fair: the new imAGine Ag exhibit.

At its core, imAGine Ag is a reflection and further investment in several organization priorities.

imAGine Ag logoFirst and foremost, it will stand as our largest agricultural literacy project. Few opportunities allow us to engage with so many consumers and help them better understand modern farming, food production and the role agriculture plays in everyday life. At a time when people have more questions about where their food comes from, this exhibit creates a unique space to engage, build understanding and help bridge the gap.

imAGine Ag also will stand as an expression of partnerships and agricultural unity. Each year, the fair brings together farmers, commodity groups, academia, ag and food businesses, and government agencies to celebrate Ohio’s No. 1 industry. As fairgoers pass through the new Ohio Agriculture Center, our hope is they see that unity and celebration on full display. The creation of the exhibit itself is also a testimony to the power of collaboration. We’re thankful for our partners for helping this monumental project come to life.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, we see many of the hands-on learning elements within imAGine Ag supporting our youth pathways work. From junior fair activities and educational programming to our ambassador program and highlighting careers in agriculture, imAGine Ag will help open the door for young people to see both the need for our industry and the opportunities they have within it.

Our team is all-hands-on-deck leading up to the unveiling of imAGine Ag, and we hope you will stop by from July 29 to Aug. 9 and let it become another tradition of the great Ohio State Fair.

Photo captions: Top left: In early June, member of the steering committee met at OFBF’s offices to finalize plans for imAGine Ag.
Right: Julie Shull, OFBF director of events, will lead the imAGine Ag exhibit this year. Julie has managed the previous Land and Living exhibit for the last 7 years.
Bottom: Planning for imAGine Ag began in late 2025. Pictured are members of the steering committee: from left, Ohio Farm Bureau’s Mike Bailey; Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Tracy Intihar; Ohio Expo Center’s Alicia Shoults; ODA’s Maggie Sheehan; Melanie Wilt with Shift•ology Communication; OFBF’s Marlene Eick and Adam Sharp; Adam Heffron, executive director of the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair; Lora Vest with CFAES and CFAES Dean Cathann Kress; and Ohio Director of Agriculture Brian Baldridge

New and beginning farmers
My first recommendation in your journey is to start out with a local farming friend or mentor along with joining an organization like Ohio Farm Bureau.
Greg McGlinch's avatar
Greg McGlinch

Darke County Farm Bureau

New and beginning farmers
Growing Tomorrow Grant
We’re just so thankful for the Farm Bureau and the foundation for helping put this together. And of course, the Boyert family for the vision they had with this grant. It’s jumping us forward 10 years. It’s unbelievable.
Nathan and Jill Parriman's avatar
Nathan and Jill Parriman

Clermont County Farm Bureau

Growing Tomorrow Grant
Bringing the farm back to life
I could not have done it without the resources I have found through Farm Bureau.
Gretchan Francis's avatar
Gretchan Francis

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Bringing the farm back to life
Youth pathways in Farm Bureau
It wasn’t until I joined the Wilmington College Collegiate Farm Bureau that I truly saw how my passion could translate into leadership, advocacy and a career.
Wyatt Morrow's avatar
Wyatt Morrow

Clinton County Farm Bureau

Youth pathways in Farm Bureau
Giving farmers a voice
The issue of property taxation remains as one of the biggest challenges our members face today. Ensuring agricultural property is valued for its agricultural potential and not development is critical to the continued success of Ohio agriculture.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Giving farmers a voice
Select Partner Program
Through the Select Partner program, we became educated in farm insurance and weren't just selling policies. It became more and more clear why farmers need an advocate like Ohio Farm Bureau.
Chad Ruhl's avatar
Chad Ruhl

Farm manager, CSI Insurance

Select Partner Program
Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
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